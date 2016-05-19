版本:
BRIEF-Orbite says closed $5 mln financing with Ressources Quebec

May 19 Orbite Technologies Inc

* Orbite closes a $5 million financing with ressources quebec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

