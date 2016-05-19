版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources says CEO Scott Sheffield to retire

May 19 Pioneer Natural Resources Co

* Sheffield will retire as company's chief executive officer effective Dec. 31, 2016.

* Sheffield will continue as executive chairman of company's board of directors through Dec. 31, 2017

* Pioneer Natural Resources Company Chairman and CEO scott D. Sheffield to retire; Timothy L. Dove named successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

