BRIEF-Geo Group amends senior credit facility

May 20 Geo Group Inc

* Following amendment, Geo's senior credit facility is now comprised of a $291 million term loan B due april 2020

* Amended credit facility has an accordion feature of $450 million

* Senior credit facility also has a $900 million revolving credit facility due may 2021 bearing interest at libor plus 2.25%

* The Geo Group Inc amends senior credit facility