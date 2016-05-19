BRIEF-Geo Group amends senior credit facility

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 20 Geo Group Inc
* Following amendment, Geo's senior credit facility is now comprised of a $291 million term loan B due april 2020
* Amended credit facility has an accordion feature of $450 million
* Senior credit facility also has a $900 million revolving credit facility due may 2021 bearing interest at libor plus 2.25%
* The Geo Group Inc amends senior credit facility
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S