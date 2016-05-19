BRIEF-PVH, Grupo Axo set up joint venture to distribute Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger in Mexico

May 19 Pvh Corp

* JV will license from units of PVH rights to operate and manage distribution of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Warner's, Olga and Speedo brand products in Mexico

* Terms of joint venture were not disclosed.

* Expects this transaction to be neutral to PVH's 2016 earnings on a non-gaap basis

* PVH expects this transaction to be neutral to PVH's 2016 earnings on a non-gaap basis

* PVH Corp. And Grupo AXO announce Mexican joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)