2016年 5月 20日

BRIEF-Enablence Technologies files third quarter results

May 19 Enablence Technologies Inc

* Enablence technologies inc. Announces filing of its results for the third quarter ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

