2016年 5月 20日

BRIEF-Huttig says adopted rights plan to protect net operating loss carryforwards

May 19 Huttig Building Products Inc

* Huttig adopts rights plan to protect net operating loss carryforwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

