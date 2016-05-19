BRIEF-AthenaHealth appoints Karl Stubelis as CFO

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 19 AthenaHealth Inc
* Vice president and controller, Karl Stubelis, is being promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer
* Kristi Matus, currently company's chief financial and administrative officer, has decided to leave AthenaHealth
* AthenaHealth appoints new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S