BRIEF-AthenaHealth appoints Karl Stubelis as CFO

May 19 AthenaHealth Inc

* Vice president and controller, Karl Stubelis, is being promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer

* Kristi Matus, currently company's chief financial and administrative officer, has decided to leave AthenaHealth

* AthenaHealth appoints new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)