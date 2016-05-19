版本:
BRIEF-Kilroy Realty sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share

May 19 Kilroy Realty Corp

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share

* Kilroy Realty increases common dividend 7.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

