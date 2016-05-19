版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 07:55 BJT

BRIEF-Provident Financial says board authorized repurchase of up to 5 pct of company's common stock

May 19 Provident Financial Holdings Inc

* Board authorized repurchase of up to five percent (5%) of company's common stock, or approximately 397,000 shares

* Provident financial holdings announces new stock repurchase plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐