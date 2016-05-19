版本:
BRIEF-IC Potash says Foote will retire as CEO; appoints Mehdi Azodi as interim CEO

May 19 Ic Potash Corp

* Has appointed mehdi azodi interim chief executive officer

* Says mehdi azodi will replaces randy foote

* Says foote will retire as ceo and continue to share his operations expertise on a consulting basis

* Ic potash announces management changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

