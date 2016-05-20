BRIEF-Euronav announces termination of Suezmax joint venture

May 20 Euronav NV :

* Euronav announces termination of Suezmax joint venture

* Euronav will assume full ownership of two youngest vessels, Captain Michael and Maria

* Bretta will assume full ownership of Eugenie and Devon

* Euronav will compensate its partner for difference in value due to younger age profile of ships it will own

* Will pay Bretta sum of $15.1 million upon closing transaction which is foreseen to take place in current quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)