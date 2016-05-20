版本:
BRIEF-Radcom prices public offering of 1.8 mln ordinary shares

May 20 Radcom Ltd

* Pricing of 1.8 million ordinary shares at offering price of $11.00 per share

* Radcom prices public offering of 1,818,182 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

