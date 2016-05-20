版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 18:04 BJT

BRIEF-Apivio qtrly revenue $13.1 mln vs $11.6 mln

May 20 Apivio Systems Inc

* Apivio systems inc qtrly sales increased 13% to cad $13,129,241

* Qtrly total revenues $13.1 million versus $11.6 million

* Apivio systems inc qtrly loss per share $0.00

* Apivio announces first quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐