BRIEF-500.com Q1 revenue RMB 2.2 mln vs RMB 98.8 mln

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 20 500.Com Ltd
* Will not make earnings forecast until it receives clear instruction on resumption date of online sports lottery sales from ministry of finance
* Q1 basic and diluted net loss per ads were rmb2.17 and rmb2.17
* Qtrly non-gaap diluted net loss per ads rmb1.03
* Qtrly net revenues were us$0.3 million
* Did not generate any revenue from sports lottery sales in q1 of 2016
* Did not generate revenue from sports lottery sales in q1 of 2016 due to temporary suspenion of accepting online lottery orders
* 500.com limited announces financial results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 revenue rmb 2.2 million versus rmb 98.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.