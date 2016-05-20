BRIEF-Foot Locker Q1 earnings per share $1.39

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 20 Foot Locker Inc
* Excluding effect of foreign currency fluctuations, total sales for q1 increased 3.9 percent
* At april 30, 2016 , company's merchandise inventories were $1,260 million , 2.1 percent higher than at end of q1 last year
* Remain confident can achieve a mid-single digit comparable sales gain and a double-digit earnings per share increase for 2016
* Foot locker, inc. Reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.39
* Q1 same store sales rose 2.9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $1.987 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2 billion
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.