BRIEF-Computer Modelling Group announces year end results

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 20 Computer Modelling Group Ltd
* Computer Modelling Group announces year end results
* Qtrly total revenue $19 million versus $20.4 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.09, revenue view c$19.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Due to adverse economic conditions in Venezuela, oil & gas industry,decided to close office in Caracas effective May 2016
* "as we enter fiscal 2017, ongoing reductions in budgets,activity levels by customers affecting utilization levels of our software"
* Customers in Caracas region will be supported from other locations, mainly office in Bogota
* "we are taking prudent measures, such as suspending employee recruitment and reducing discretionary spending, to control our costs"
* Company intends to adopt IFRS 9 in its consolidated financial statements beginning April 1, 2018
* Does not expect IFRS 9 to have material impact on consolidated financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.