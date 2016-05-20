BRIEF-Gordmans Stores posts Q1 loss per share $0.08

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 20 Gordmans Stores Inc Sees Mid
* Gordmans Stores, Inc. announces first quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q2 loss per share $0.25 to $0.29
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 same store sales fell 5 percent
* Sees Q2 2016 sales $139 million to $142 million
* Q1 revenue $142.2 million
* Single digit decrease in comparable store sales for Q2
* Expects Q2 gross profit margin to be lower than last year "due to an increase in markdowns as it continues to manage inventory"
* "during Q1 we commenced a comprehensive expense review with assistance of a retail industry leading consulting firm"
* Identified significant potential cost saving opportunities throughout organization
* Will begin implementing cost saving initiatives in Q2 and expect to start realizing savings in fall season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.