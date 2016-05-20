版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Ikang acquires two medical centers in Beijing

May 20 Ikang Healthcare Group Inc

* Ikang announces acquisition of two medical centers in Beijing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

