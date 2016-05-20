BRIEF-Campbell Soup Q3 earnings per share $0.59

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 20 Campbell Soup Co
* Raises adjusted eps guidance range, now expects adjusted eps growth of +11 to +13 percent, or $2.93 to $3.00 per share
* Campbell soup co qtrly organic sales decreased 2 percent
* "we expect organic sales to grow in q4 and next fiscal year"
* 2016 adjusted earnings per share guidance includes estimated 2 percent-point negative impact from currency translation, impact of garden fresh gourmet deal
* Qtrly americas simple meals and beverages sales decreased 3 percent in quarter to $999 million
* Qtrly u.s. Soup sales decreased 5 percent
* Current quarter included $54 million of charges related to a pension benefit mark-to-market adjustment
* Current quarter included $13 million of charges related to implementation of new organizational structure and cost savings initiatives
* Current quarter also included a $25 million gain from settlement of a claim related to kelsen acquisition
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebit up 11% to 13%
* Reports Third-Quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65
* Q3 earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 sales $1.87 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.