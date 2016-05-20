版本:
BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp announces C$20 mln financing with strategic shareholders

May 20 Americas Silver Corp

* Americas Silver Corporation announces C$20 million financing with strategic shareholders

* Intends to issue up to approximately 67 million units at a price of C$0.30 per unit

* Net proceeds of offering expected to be used by company for capital programs at Galena complex and San Rafael property, debt repayment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

