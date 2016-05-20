BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp announces C$20 mln financing with strategic shareholders

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 20 Americas Silver Corp
* Americas Silver Corporation announces C$20 million financing with strategic shareholders
* Intends to issue up to approximately 67 million units at a price of C$0.30 per unit
* Net proceeds of offering expected to be used by company for capital programs at Galena complex and San Rafael property, debt repayment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.