BRIEF-Neuralstem announces corporate reorganization

May 20 Neuralstem Inc :

* Neuralstem announces plan of reorganization to further align business with strategic intent

* Corporate reorganization to further align company's resources on advancing NSI-189 Neurogenic small molecule program

* Says corporate reorganization includes a workforce reduction across all divisions

* Reorganization to align resources on advancing NSI-189 neurogenic small molecule program, currently in a phase 2 clinical trial

* Reorganization also to continue to pursue collaborations for NSI-566 stem cell therapy program that will expedite clinical development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

