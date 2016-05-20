BRIEF-Neuralstem announces corporate reorganization

May 20 Neuralstem Inc :
* Neuralstem announces plan of reorganization to further
align business with strategic intent
* Corporate reorganization to further align company's
resources on advancing NSI-189 Neurogenic small molecule program
* Says corporate reorganization includes a workforce
reduction across all divisions
* Reorganization to align resources on advancing NSI-189
neurogenic small molecule program, currently in a phase 2
clinical trial
* Reorganization also to continue to pursue collaborations
for NSI-566 stem cell therapy program that will expedite
clinical development
