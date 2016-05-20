BRIEF-Yum! Brands says authorization of up to $4.2 bln in share repurchases

May 20 Yum! Brands
* Yum! Brands Inc says planned separation of its china
business is on track to be completed by end of 2016
* "additional repurchases part of co's commitment to
returning $6.2 billion of capital to shareholders prior to
planned separation of china unit"
* yum! Brands Inc says quarterly dividend is in addition to
targeted $6.2 billion in return of capital
* Yum! Brands Inc says $4.2 billion in additional share
repurchases of outstanding common stock is authorized through
december 31, 2016
* Yum! Brands, Inc. Announces authorization of up to $4.2
billion in share repurchases and declares quarterly dividend of
$0.46 per share
