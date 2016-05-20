BRIEF-Kearny Financial says approved buyback plan to buy up to 9.4 mln shares

May 20 Kearny Financial Corp
* Kearny Financial Corp says authorized a stock repurchase
plan to acquire up to 9.4 million shares or 10% of company's
currently outstanding common stock
* Kearny Financial Corp says board of directors declared a
quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share
