BRIEF-Actions Semiconductor says received "going private" proposal

May 20 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd
* According to proposal letter, consortium members
beneficially owned, in aggregate, about 34.61% of co's
outstanding share capital
* Company's board of directors has formed a special
committee of independent directors to consider proposal
* Received proposal from consortium for buying outstanding
equity interest of company not already owned by consortium
* Proposal to buy at price of US$2.00 per American
Depositary Share ("ADS") or US$0.333 per ordinary share
* Actions Semiconductor announces the receipt of preliminary
non-binding "going private" proposal
