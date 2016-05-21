版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 21日 星期六 08:16 BJT

BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital appoints Darren Prins as CFO

May 20 Founders Advantage Capital Corp

* Darren Prins has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer

* Founders Advantage Capital Corp announces executive appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

