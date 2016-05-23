BRIEF-KLX Inc Q1 adjusted EPS $0.42

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Klx Inc
* When cost reduction initiatives completed, will have reduced esg headcount by up to 55%, from staffing levels in place at beginning of last fy
* On may 17, 2016, klx acquired herndon for acquisition price of approximately $210 million in cash
* Expect significant continuing headwinds from military and business jet customers during q2
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $368.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $383.6 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided