版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一 18:22 BJT

BRIEF-Agel names Hasson vice president of international

May 23 JRjr33 Inc

* Agel names Hasson vice president of international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐