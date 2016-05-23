版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一 18:25 BJT

BRIEF-OncoSec announces $10 mln at-the-market registered direct offering

May 23 OncoSec Medical Inc

* Agreed to sell an aggregate of 5.5 million shares of common stock, or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof, at price of $1.815/share

* Announces $10 million at-the-market registered direct offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐