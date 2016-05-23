BRIEF-Arbor Pharmaceuticals to acquire Xenoport

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Xenoport Inc :
* Deal for $467 million
* Deal for $7.03 per share in cash
* Arbor will commence a tender offer to purchase all of outstanding shares of Xenoport for $7.03 per share
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by both arbor board of directors and Xenoport board of directors
* Deutsche bank has provided sole committed debt financing to arbor in support of transaction
* Centerview partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Xenoport
* Deal provides parties to effect deal that would result in all shares not tendered being converted into right to receive $7.03/share in cash
* Arbor pharmaceuticals to acquire Xenoport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided