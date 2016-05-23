BRIEF-NRG Energy Inc increases tender offer cap for 2018 notes

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 (Reuters) -
* NRG Energy Inc says has amended terms of its offers to increase tender offer cap for 2018 notes from $300 million to $400 million
* NRG Energy Inc Announces early results for its cash tender offers and an increase to the 2018 notes tender cap and maximum tender cap Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided