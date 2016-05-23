版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-NRG Energy Inc increases tender offer cap for 2018 notes

May 23 (Reuters) -

* NRG Energy Inc says has amended terms of its offers to increase tender offer cap for 2018 notes from $300 million to $400 million

* NRG Energy Inc Announces early results for its cash tender offers and an increase to the 2018 notes tender cap and maximum tender cap Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐