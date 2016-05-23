BRIEF-Pfozer- Champix EU label updated to include new data from EAGLES clinical trial

May 23 Pfizer Inc

* As part of update, black triangle symbol, which indicated additional safety monitoring for champix in EU was required, has been removed

* Pfizer Inc says European Medicines Agency approval to update Champix label applies to all 28 EU member states, plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein

* Champix (varenicline) European Union label updated to include new safety and efficacy data from the EAGLES clinical trial following endorsement from CHMP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)