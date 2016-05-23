版本:
BRIEF-Biocept announces master services agreement with pharma co

May 23 Biocept Inc

* Says additional terms of contract were not disclosed

* Biocept announces master services agreement with pharma company to develop liquid biopsy tests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

