BRIEF-Renesola sees FY 2016 revenue $1 bln-$1.2 bln

May 23 Renesola Ltd

* Company had cash and equivalents of $190 million as of march 31 , 2016

* Total debt was $737 million as of march 31, largely in-line with debt balance as of december 31 , 2015

* Qtrly earnings per ads $0.06

* Qtrly gross margin increased to 17.1% from 16.0% in q4 2015

* Qtrly total external module shipments were 350.7 mw while module shipments to company's downstream projects were 20.1 mw

* Q2 revenue view $275.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 gross margin to be approximately 18%

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Qtrly total wafer shipments were 351.0 mw, up 79.9% y/y

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $256.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Renesola announces first quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $280 million to $290 million

* Q1 revenue fell 12 percent to $260.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)