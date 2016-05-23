BRIEF-FactSet Research Systems to sell Market Metrics

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Factset Research Systems Inc
* Additional earn-out of $10 million based on achievement of certain growth targets over next two years from deal
* Proceeds from sale to be primarily used for share repurchases under company's existing program
* Sale is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet's Q4 fiscal 2016 or full-year fiscal 2017 results
* On May 19, 2016, FactSet's board of directors approved a $165 million expansion of existing share repurchase program
* Agreement to sell its market research business to Asset International, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital
* Factset enters into definitive agreement to sell its market metrics business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided