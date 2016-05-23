BRIEF-Ares Capital to buy American Capital for $3.4 bln

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Ares Capital Corp
* Ares Capital Corporation to acquire American Capital, Ltd. In transaction valued at $3.4 billion
* American Capital shareholders to receive approximately $3.43 billion in total cash and stock consideration or $14.95 per fully diluted share
* Boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved transaction
* American Capital Shareholders to receive $1.47 billion in cash from co, or $6.41/share, plus 0.483 Ares Capital shares for each share
* Ares capital shareholders expected to own about 73.9%, American Capital shareholders to own about 26.1% of combined co
* American capital announced sale of American Capital Mortgage Management, Llc to American Capital Agency Corp. For $562 million
* Combined company will remain externally managed by Ares Capital Management Llc
* All current Ares Capital officers and directors will remain in their current roles
* Combined company would have on a pro forma basis more than $13 billion of investments at fair value as of march 31, 2016
* As part of aggregate consideration, Ares Management, L.P. Will provide financial support to transaction
* Boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved transaction
* Ares Capital Corp says deal is immediately accretive to core earnings per share, with potential for increased dividends over time
* Ares Management L.P. Through unit will provide $275 million of cash, or $1.20 per fully diluted share, to American Capital shareholders
* Elliott Management, holder of 14.4% interest in American Capital, supports deals and will vote shares in favor at special meeting
* Wells Fargo Securities, Llc and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch served as financial advisors to Ares Capital
* Ares Management to waive up to $100 million in part I income based fees payable for 10 calendar quarters beginning first quarter after closing
* Ares Capital Corporation to acquire American Capital Ltd. In transaction valued at $3.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided