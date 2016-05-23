版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Regulus names new VP for investor relations & corporate communications

May 23 Regulus Therapeutics Inc

* Regulus appoints Allison Wey as vice president, investor relations & corporate communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

