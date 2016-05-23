BRIEF-Shoretel says some aspects of Corvisa acquisition not going as "originally anticipated"

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Shoretel Inc :
* Current expectation that its 2017 hosted revenue will grow 21 percent to 24 percent above fiscal year 2016 levels
* Reiterated its business outlook for its 2016 fiscal q4 previously communicated on April 28, 2016
* Certain aspects of business integration and revenue ramp associated with Corvisa acquisition are not progressing as originally anticipated
* "will continue to evaluate and adjust cost structure as we remain committed to achieving small non-GAAP operating profit in fiscal year 2017"
* Certain aspects associated with Corvisa acquisition are impacting previous near term assumptions
* Shoretel announces expectations for fiscal year 2017 hosted revenue growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided