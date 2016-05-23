BRIEF-CDK Global to reorganize into two main operating groups

May 23 Cdk Global Inc:

* CDK global announces comprehensive reorganization focused on improving customer experience and creating a more efficient organization

* New structure, which will become effective July 1, 2016, will reorganize co into two main operating groups: CDK North America and CDK International

* CDK Global inc is combining its automotive retail North America and digital marketing groups into a single business unit-CDK North America

* Savings targets of realizing a total of $250-275 mln additional adjusted EBITDA dollars and achieving adjusted EBITDA margins of 35 percent in 2018

* Dean Crutchfield has been appointed chief information officer

* Changes to organization will become effective July 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)