May 23 Steel Partners Holdings LP :

* Steel Partners Holdings L.P. announces appointment of new chief financial officer

* James F. McCabe, Jr., resigned on May 19, 2016

* Douglas B. Woodworth, vice president and controller of HNH, has been promoted internally and will replace McCabe as CFO

* McCabe has also resigned as chief financial officer of SPLP's affiliates Handy & Harman Ltd and Steel Excel Inc