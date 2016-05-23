BRIEF-Varian Medical Systems plans to spin off imaging components business

May 23 Varian Medical Says Expects To Incur An $35 Mln In Charges For Transaction Advisory Services, Assuming Spin

* Off anticipated to be completed by end of calendar year 2016

* Imaging components business will become a new independent publicly traded company

* New imaging components co expected to have annual revenues of about $575 million

* Says new company's management team will include sunny sanyal as new chief executive officer

* Company does not expect spin-off to impact company's non-gaap financial guidance for fiscal year 2016

* Deal intended to take form of a tax-free distribution to varian stockholders of shares of new company's common stock

* Says new company's management team will include clarence verhoef as chief financial officer

* Varian medical systems announces plan to spin off imaging components business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)