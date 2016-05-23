BRIEF-Varian Medical Systems plans to spin off imaging components business

May 23 Varian Medical Says Expects To Incur An
$35 Mln In Charges For Transaction Advisory Services, Assuming
Spin
* Off anticipated to be completed by end of calendar year
2016
* Imaging components business will become a new independent
publicly traded company
* New imaging components co expected to have annual revenues
of about $575 million
* Says new company's management team will include sunny
sanyal as new chief executive officer
* Company does not expect spin-off to impact company's
non-gaap financial guidance for fiscal year 2016
* Deal intended to take form of a tax-free distribution to
varian stockholders of shares of new company's common stock
* Off is completed by end of calender year
* Says new company's management team will include clarence
verhoef as chief financial officer
* Varian medical systems announces plan to spin off imaging
components business
