BRIEF-Actions Semiconductor says special committee appoints counsel

May 23 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd

* Special committee formed to evaluate previously announced preliminary non-binding "going-private" proposal received on may 19, 2016

* Has retained jones day as its u.s. Counsel and maples and calders as its cayman islands counsel

* Actions semiconductor special committee appoints counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)