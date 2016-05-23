版本:
BRIEF-Actions Semiconductor says special committee appoints counsel

May 23 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd

* Special committee formed to evaluate previously announced preliminary non-binding "going-private" proposal received on may 19, 2016

* Has retained jones day as its u.s. Counsel and maples and calders as its cayman islands counsel

* Actions semiconductor special committee appoints counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

