BRIEF-Tarena International sees FY 2016 revenue of $230-$236 mln

May 23 Tarena International Inc Qtrly Non

* Tarena international inc qtrly loss per ads us$0.07

* Says total net revenues for q2 of 2016 are expected to be between us$51.5 million and us$52.5 million

* Gaap loss per ads us$0.03

* Q2 revenue view $53.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $235.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tarena international, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $230 million to $236 million

* Q1 revenue $41.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $39.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

