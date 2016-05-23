版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Dominion Resources says remarketing of some notes due 2019

May 24 Dominion Resources Inc

* Effective May 26, 2016, notes will bear interest at 2.962 pct per year

* Dominion announces remarketing of 2.962 pct junior subordinated notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

