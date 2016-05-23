版本:
BRIEF-Ampco-Pittsburgh says closes new credit facility

May 24 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp

* Closing of a new five-year senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility of up to $100.0 million

* Credit facility has a $50.0 million "accordion feature."

* Announces the closing of new credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

