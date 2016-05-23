BRIEF-Ampco-Pittsburgh says closes new credit facility

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 24 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp
* Closing of a new five-year senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility of up to $100.0 million
* Credit facility has a $50.0 million "accordion feature."
* Announces the closing of new credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.