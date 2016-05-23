版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-Excel Corp Q1 revenue $4.02 million

May 23 Excel Corp

* Excel corporation reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue $4.02 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐