BRIEF-Northern Power Systems to pursue strategic alternatives for utility scale wind unit

May 23 Northern Power

* Taking steps to realign its workforce and streamline operations consistent with focus on sale of distributed energy solutions

* Northern power systems concludes strategic review of business; determines to pursue strategic alternatives for its utility scale wind business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

