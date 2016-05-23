版本:
BRIEF-Gogo prices $525 million senior secured notes offering

May 23 Gogo Inc

* Pricing of $525 million aggregate principal amount of 12% senior secured notes due 2022

* Gogo inc. Announces pricing of $525 million senior secured notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

