BRIEF-Vapor Corp to acquire organic grocery store in Florida

May 23 Vapor Corp

* Purchase price is $3 million in cash plus any adjustments for inventory levels

* Plans to fund acquisition through currently available cash.

* Vapor corp. Announces agreement to acquire organic grocery store in ft. Myers, florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

