版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-HII awarded $152 mln advance planning contract for aircraft carrier

May 23 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

* Class aircraft carrier, enterprise (cvn 80) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐