2016年 5月 24日 星期二

BRIEF-eHI Car Services Q1 revenue RMB 460.5 million

May 23 Ehi Car Services Ltd

* Company reiterates its full-year 2016 outlook previously announced on march 29, 2016

* Qtrly net revenue $71.4 million

* Ehi car services ltd qtrly loss per ads $0.01

* Ehi car services announces first quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 50 percent

* Q1 revenue rmb 460.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

